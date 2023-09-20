Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!
On 20 September 1948, George Raymond Richard (RR) Martin was born.
Martin is an American novelist, screenwriter, television producer and short story writer; he turns 75 years old today.
While some fans know his work from the series of epic fantasy novels 'A Song of Ice and Fire' which were adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO series 'Game of Thrones', others know the writer from his earlier work in fantasy, horror, and science fiction.
When you're an award-winning writer, writing inspirational and motivational sayings is easy peasy - here are some of this author's most famous quotes.
• Nobody is a villain in their own story. We're all the heroes of our own stories.
• You can have the power to destroy, but it doesn't give you the power to reform, improve, or build.
• One of the great things about books is you can afford to do anything.
• I wrote six pilots, none of which ever got picked up. When you stop trying, it then falls in your lap.
• Every man should lose a battle in his youth, so he does not lose a war when he is old.
• Love is madness, and lust is poison.
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:
REMEMBERING AMY WINEHOUSE ON WHAT WOULD'VE BEEN HER 40TH BIRTHDAY
HAPPY 29TH BIRTHDAY, RM FROM BTS!
HAPPY 42ND BIRTHDAY, JENNIFER HUDSON!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!
Source : Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
More from Entertainment
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
Xolani Khumalo was released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police.Read More
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj
Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!
South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!Read More
Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute
The concert has been postponed to 16 December.Read More
Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87
Kenyan-born British folk singer-songwriter Roger Whittaker has passed away.Read More
[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again
Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd.Read More
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea
This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery.Read More
Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities
Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today.Read More
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song
Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed Sheeran.Read More