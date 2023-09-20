



Nigerian musician Burna Boy has postponed his concert at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, just three days before he was set to hit the stage.

Talk of a cancellation hit social media on 19 September after Ticketpro’s website updated the event page to ‘cancelled’.

The ticketing platform later confirmed in a statement that the event was postponed.

“We regret to announce the postponement of the highly anticipated Burna Boy concert scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 23 September 2023.”

“The concert will now take place on the 16th of December 2023.”

The performance was set to kick off Burna Boys’s After Tour.

Just a few days ago, the Grammy award-winning artist reminded fans that he was still coming to Johannesburg.

Ticketpro says all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the show on 16 December.

Accommodations have been made for those looking for a refund.

This article first appeared on 947 : Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute