Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute
Nigerian musician Burna Boy has postponed his concert at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, just three days before he was set to hit the stage.
Talk of a cancellation hit social media on 19 September after Ticketpro’s website updated the event page to ‘cancelled’.
The ticketing platform later confirmed in a statement that the event was postponed.
RELATED: Burna Boy makes history with headline stadium show in the UK
“We regret to announce the postponement of the highly anticipated Burna Boy concert scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 23 September 2023.”
“The concert will now take place on the 16th of December 2023.”
The performance was set to kick off Burna Boys’s After Tour.
Just a few days ago, the Grammy award-winning artist reminded fans that he was still coming to Johannesburg.
Ticketpro says all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the show on 16 December.
Accommodations have been made for those looking for a refund.
This article first appeared on 947 : Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute
Source : https://twitter.com/LondonStadium/status/1664660226304245760/photo/1
More from Entertainment
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
Xolani Khumalo was released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police.Read More
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj
Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!
South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!Read More
Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!
Take a trip down memory lane celebrating the author's best motivational quotes.Read More
Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87
Kenyan-born British folk singer-songwriter Roger Whittaker has passed away.Read More
[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again
Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd.Read More
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea
This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery.Read More
Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities
Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today.Read More
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song
Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed Sheeran.Read More