Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok)





Robert Marawa is joined by Thando Manana (former Springboks loose forward), Ashwin Willemse (former Springboks wing and Mike Greenaway (Independent Media rugby writer and author of a book on Springbok history, The Fireside Springbok).

Back by popular demand, 947 host Robert Marawa revives his popular hard-hitting rugby segment, 'Room Dividers'.

This week Marawa chats to three rugby pundits about the latest from the 2023 Rugby World Cup and debates South Africa's chance of making it through to the final.

Manana says he is really enjoying this World Cup.

For once, I haven’t heard of the All Blacks as the favourite to win. It's something new to me. Thando Manana, former Springbok

He says he feels people have undermined the South African team and how far they can go in this competition.

I think this game this weekend is important and the game against Scotland was a do-or-die for us. Thando Manana, former Springbok

So far he believes the Boks are acquitting themselves better than South Africa's main contender in its pool group, Ireland, having conceded fewer points.

South Africa is on the verge of winning it for the fourth time. Thando Manana, former Springbok

Willemse chips in, adding that Fiji beating Australia and France trouncing New Zealand were momentous results in the tournament.

These are all signs already that when we get to the knock-out stages, magic can really happen. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok

The All Blacks are not the team they have always been in the World Cup, he notes, so the tournament remains wide open.

The team to really be afraid of is the French team. It's at home, the passion and the stadiums come alive. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok

We have the ability to unleash an attacking prowess that we have all grown and become familiar with. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok

From any part of the field... our players can take the ball, create the space and send our outside backs in... Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok

You have two packs of forwards who have the ability to scrum like the best in the world. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok

Greenaway is looking forward to the crucial Saturday match between South Africa and Ireland.

It doesn't get bigger than this. Both teams haven't put a foot wrong in the tournament so far. Mike Greenaway, Author - The Fireside Springbok

I can’t wait to see Johnny Sexton versus our Manie Libbok. Maybe that is one area where there is a glaring difference – the experience of Johnny and how he controls the game... a very steady influence for Ireland and then we have Manie who is dynamic and has really come to the fore. Mike Greenaway, Author - The Fireside Springbok

Is he going to unleash the Bok backs? Are they going to play more conservatively? There’s a lot of intrigue in the build-up to this game. Mike Greenaway, Author - The Fireside Springbok

I just hope the guys go for it… Let’s score some tries! Let’s annihilate them! Mike Greenaway, author - The Fireside Springbok

Click the podcast link to listen to the full broadcast of The Room Dividers.

Connect with the legend on #MSWon947 every weekday from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm, live on 947. Tune in on 94.7 FM, DStv Channel 879 or stream the show on YouTube or 947.co.za.

This article first appeared on 947 : Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok)