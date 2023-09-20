NSFAS in crisis? ABSOLUTELY says South African Union of Students





Bongani Bingwa is joined by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson, Slumezi Skosana and Asive Dlanjwa, spokesperson for the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is NOT in crisis claimed Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande this week.

That's despite NSFAS being plagued by payment issues, which have caused several student protests in tertiary institutions throughout the year.

The South African Union of Students vehemently disagrees with the Minister and says the institution is struggling and is in a dire state to the detriment of the country's neediest students.

There is a crisis...by the end of the month, we will have all NFSAS beneficiaries who have not received, who would have gone on for more than 4 days without having received their allowances. Asive Dlanjwa, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students

Dlanjwa says students who have not received their handouts are going hungry, unable to by basic hygiene products, and without the funds needed to purchase the books required for their studies.

It is the mandate of NSFAS to support the poor and the working class...that is their core and only mandate. Asive Dlanjwa, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students

And what about student fraud, asks Bingwa?

Between 2018 and 2021, NSFAS reportedly lost R5-billion by funding 40 000 ineligible applicants.

That speaks to a crisis at NSFAS, not a crisis with the students...If your systems are efficient and well built it should not have even been possible. Asive Dlanjwa, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students

As of August this year, NSFAS has defunded more than 30 000 students said to have been undeserving and dishonest.

NSFAS claims the students were found guilty of submitting false information when applying for funding.

However, there have been concerns that some students are being defunded because of allegations of attempting to cheat the system.

SAUS argues that it should be handled on a case-by-case basis to avoid students being unjustly accused.

In the implementation of our verification processes, it has impacted some students quite negatively. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

If at any point there is a discovery that the information provided, on the basis of which the decision to fund was done, then such funding would take place. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

And the case of the 31 000 students that have remained defunded?

It is the case that the necessary information has not been availed to NSFAS. And for those that have done so, their status has changed. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview on the current state of NSFAS and student defunding.

