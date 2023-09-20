Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
Following this meeting, Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s efforts at brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine were ‘bearing fruit.’
The pair have been photographed together smiling leading up to this meeting.
RELATED: 'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry'
The two spoke about the Black Sea Grain initiative as well as the return of children to Ukraine and exchanges of war prisoners.
I just thought the Black Sea grain initiative is such an interesting one… it is obviously such a dangerous situation.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
Whatever is happening there will then impact grain prices globally.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Zelenskyy reportedly told Ramaphosa that the Ukraine was extremely thankful to see some positive results coming from the peace attempts.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly
Source : @PresidencyZA/X
