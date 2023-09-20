Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit





Lester Kiewit speaks to Susan Cherry, head of design at Cape Union Mart about the complexity of colour trends and what possibly went into deciding the Springboks' alternative kits.

Teal as the new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided.

Kiewit notes that colour means little in how the team plays but some South Africans felt a certain way about it when it came to seeing the Bokke wear it on an international stage during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While some don't mind the colour change, it does have spectators asking: why teal?

The kit colours have had some people compare the Boks to CheckersSixty60 and FNB ambassadors.

So, who decided on teal?

Largely creatives, fashionistas and industry leaders in marketing.

Fashion and design decide what trending colours of the year are by examining trends and conducting in-depth analysis from various sources.

Cherry says that there were many trending colours for 2023 but right at the top were magentas (pinks and reds) and vining ivy - the latter is described as teal, deep shaded aqua with a turquoise undertone.

Cherry says this decision is also based on macro and micro influences.

Various institutions that have clever and creative people that work at the institute look at macro influences like social, technological, environmental, economic and political factors and then on a micro context, they'll look at what's happening on television and what entertainers are doing, there's also AI searches about who can scourer stats to show which colours are most popular too. Susan Cherry, Head of design - Cape Union Mart

Cherry says that colour trends are approved by culturally diverse teams and are predicted as early as 18 months to two years before they're publicly marketed.

Cherry notes that South Africans "have a beautiful relationship with colour, we are bright, we are the rainbow nation and have a cultural heritage made up of colour and patterns."

Change is always difficult but if you're not charging forward, you're going backward. And the Springboks is charging forward and showing up stronger whenever they play. Susan Cherry, Head of design - Cape Union Mart

There you have it - no matter the jersey colours, the Springboks show up, STRONG!

