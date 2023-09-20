Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
JHB City Power disconnects Naturena as illegal connections cost R30M every year The entity conducted a disconnection drive, but the operation was cut short after a tense standoff between residents and law enfor... 20 September 2023 1:02 PM
Air Force establishes a Space Command: ‘You have to be prepared for everything’ The South African Air Force has established a Space Command section. 20 September 2023 12:41 PM
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers. 20 September 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Politics
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed? The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets. 20 September 2023 11:22 AM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nic... 19 September 2023 9:34 PM
View all Business
What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish A woman in California had all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated. 20 September 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE Italy has a tradition of not mixing spaghetti with sauce. Did you know that? 20 September 2023 12:24 PM
What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care? As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it. 20 September 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September. 20 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge Xolani Khumalo was released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police. 20 September 2023 12:46 PM
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens. 20 September 2023 12:07 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman! South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music! 20 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Africa
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event

20 September 2023 11:54 AM
by Staff Writer
Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers.

Trailblazing South African-based media and entertainment company the Primedia Group has delivered on the promises made a year ago to pivot the company into content through innovation and collaboration in a bold response to claw back some of the media industry loss of 35% of the ad market to competing offshore digital platforms.

At PrimeX 2023, a spectacular by-invitation-only industry event for decision makers, media executives, talent and thought leaders hosted by Group CEO Jonathan Procter, the company reported on multiple success stories, lessons learned and its rapid iteration approach from the past year. It also gave guests a confidential insight into planned upcoming media offerings.

At PrimeX 2022, Procter had committed to investing in innovative projects across the different divisions within the Primedia Group – Primedia Broadcast, Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail. Furthermore, Procter also announced that the group would launch Primedia Studios and had acquired the exclusive rights to create and distribute a local version of The Masked Singer, one of the world’s most popular television shows, in a partnership with Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose and Oaks Media. Primedia Studios had also acquired the exclusive rights to create and distribute a local version of Deal or No Deal.

Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers, in the past year through its passionate preoccupation to exceed audience and client expectations. Primedia has achieved this by tapping into technological advancements, using AI to plan media and optimise selecting and scheduling content and collaborating with leading local and global content creators.

Primedia Studios’ Deal or No Deal South Africa and The Masked Singer South Africa significantly increased viewership in their prime-time slots, and The Masked Singer South Africa became the most-watched show on SABC 3.

The Masked Singer South Africa has made an indelible mark on television viewers and has delivered outstanding returns on investment and conversion rates for those of our clients who cleverly grabbed the sponsorship opportunities ‘sight unseen’ of these flagship programmes on my first mention that we would offer the shows to the market. It’s broadcasting at its very best,” said Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Primedia, pleased with the instant success of these two shows, which have not only excited audiences and advertisers but have also impacted the lives of on-screen participants, decided to commission new seasons of these shows

“More than R4 million was paid out in Deal or No Deal. One winner pocketed R250,000 in prize money, allowing him to purchase his first home. We want to make a much-needed difference in the lives of our audiences with our television productions, and this is just the beginning,” Xoko said.

Primedia Studios has invested in several more reality competition and game shows, which will be announced in due course and is also about to announce its move into scripted fiction – an obvious next move eagerly anticipated by the industry.

In the Primedia Retail and Malls division, unmatched interactive innovations and consumer engagement resulted in Primedia currently dominating the 3D billboard space. Satisfied clients have experienced first- hand how advanced virtual technology can enhance the desirability of their products and go viral.

Primedia Outdoor grew significantly in the past year due to its extensive digital reach and creative reimagination of the outdoor landscape. Black outdoor media owners have benefitted from connectivity to the enormous Primedia national footprint and the group’s dynamic syndication and uberisation strategy with them.

In another future-focused feat, Primedia secured and started developing prime virtual real estate in the Metaverse with AfricaRare, Africa’s metaverse.

At PrimeX 2022, Primedia promised access to its data lake and has just secured its industry first mover position by delivering its “Footprints”– data set. Primedia has shifted into AI-generated solutions, taking media planning and content scheduling to unprecedented heights. In the year ahead, Primedia’s “Footprints” will be linked to all of Primedia’s media platforms and collaborators.

In the broadcasting arena, Primedia turned a 2022 industry request into reality by introducing hugely successful and in-demand daily television news bulletins now being offered in isiZulu and English, in all formats, accessible to all, on all platforms and in particular, directed at younger on the go Generation Z audiences. The further development of indigenous language news and content is high on the Primedia Broadcasting agenda for the year ahead.

Symbolic of Primedia’s new trajectory – as previously expressed by Procter, “reinventing and iterating at pace to remain relevant” – is its new studio complex and campus in the heart of Sandton. “Our new home is a creative hothouse that ensures 360-degree optimisation across all our media ecosystems and a safe space to experiment with new ideas for all our collaborators”, Procter said at this week’s event.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event




