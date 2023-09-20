Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish

20 September 2023 12:54 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barb's wire

A woman in California had all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a women who had to have all her limbs removed after eating contaminated fish.

Skip to 3:52 for this one.

Friedman says that the New York Post reported the story where a woman named Laura Barajas (40) ate raw tilapia fish after bringing it home from a local market in San Jose - the fish was contaminated with a lethal strain of bacteria.

Barajas reportedly spent more than a month in hospital fighting an infection of 'Vibrio vulnificus' bacteria which is supposedly caused by an increase in water temperatures.

During this time, people close to Barajas reported that she "almost lost her life and was on a respirator" before having all four of her limbs removed during a lifesaving surgery due to the bacteria spreading, causing sepsis.

The woman survived this but is now left limbless.

Friedman says "this is scary."

This is an OMG story. The statistics are not that high but it still happens. There are a lot of issues around fish so be careful when you eat it.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish




Share this:
