[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
A video of a woman walking down the ship's plank after doing something 'terrible' to spaghetti is going viral.
An Italian ship's captain punished a woman for eating spaghetti with Ketchup tomato sauce.
Check out more stories that went viral.
To punish her for mixing spaghetti and tomato sauce, she had to remove her shoes, walk down the plank, and get thrown into the water.
@hollyburroughes Do not disrespect spaghetti in italy .. #yachtcrew #italy #belowdeck #yachtstewardess #spaghetti ♬ original sound - Holly 🧿
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
