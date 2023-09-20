What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak





India's southern state of Kerala has shut down schools and offices after the deadly Nipah virus claimed the lives of two people.

Similarly to a cold or flu, symptoms include a fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat.

In more severe cases, patients may experience severe respiratory problems, with the possibility of ending up in a coma within 24 to 48 hours.

While most people make a full recovery from the virus, it's reported that roughly 20% may develop residual neurological issues such as seizures and personality changes.

The Nipah virus is commonly spread from animals, contaminated food, and human-to-human transmission.

Currently, there are no specific drugs or vaccines for the Nipah virus, however, it's important to take the necessary measures to prevent contamination by practicing proper hygiene, avoiding contact with someone infected, and wearing proper clothing when handling ill animals.

As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa.

