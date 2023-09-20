Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JHB City Power disconnects Naturena as illegal connections cost R30M every year The entity conducted a disconnection drive, but the operation was cut short after a tense standoff between residents and law enfor... 20 September 2023 1:02 PM
Air Force establishes a Space Command: ‘You have to be prepared for everything’ The South African Air Force has established a Space Command section. 20 September 2023 12:41 PM
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers. 20 September 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Politics
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed? The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets. 20 September 2023 11:22 AM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nic... 19 September 2023 9:34 PM
View all Business
What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish A woman in California had all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated. 20 September 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE Italy has a tradition of not mixing spaghetti with sauce. Did you know that? 20 September 2023 12:24 PM
What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care? As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it. 20 September 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September. 20 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge Xolani Khumalo was released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police. 20 September 2023 12:46 PM
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens. 20 September 2023 12:07 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman! South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music! 20 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Africa
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge

20 September 2023 12:46 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Xolani Khumalo

Xolani Khumalo was released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police.

The presenter of the anti-crime show, Sizokuthola, has been released on R10,000 bail after handing himself over to police.

He is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man during the taping of the show.

Sowetan Live reports that the man, Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie, who is believed to be an alleged drug dealer, was declared dead after the crew confronted him.

Police confirmed in July that a murder case had been opened against the presenter.

In a statement, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation said that the team acted in line with the law during the operation.

“Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standard of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those that sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate.”

Sizokuthola is well known for exposing and raiding drug-infested areas.

Khumalo is expected back in court on 19 October.


This article first appeared on 947 : Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge




20 September 2023 12:46 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Xolani Khumalo

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj

20 September 2023 12:07 PM

Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won the best global music performance award for their hit song Bayethe at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!

20 September 2023 11:09 AM

South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burna Boy makes history as the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. Photo: Twitter/London Stadium

Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute

20 September 2023 9:49 AM

The concert has been postponed to 16 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Yerpo

Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!

20 September 2023 9:14 AM

Take a trip down memory lane celebrating the author's best motivational quotes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Roger Whittaker during a concert given at the Weser-Ems-Hall at Oldenburg (Lower Saxony, Germany) in 1976. Picture: Wilfried Wittkowsky, via Wikimedia Commons

Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87

20 September 2023 7:58 AM

Kenyan-born British folk singer-songwriter Roger Whittaker has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again

19 September 2023 2:21 PM

Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.tiktok.com/@kookie_kuhle/video/7277537027141291270?lang=en

Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea

19 September 2023 12:35 PM

This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube screengrab

Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities

19 September 2023 11:17 AM

Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Harald Krichel

[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song

18 September 2023 2:16 PM

Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed Sheeran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comic Con Africa gives fans a chance to interact with their favorite actors, comic creators and cosplayers.

Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS

18 September 2023 11:23 AM

The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS, VIDEO] Damaging storm wreaks havoc across Gauteng

Local

Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute

Entertainment

Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly

World

EWN Highlights

Home Affairs Committee welcomes electoral reforms advisory committee appointment

20 September 2023 1:34 PM

Parly approves Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee to oversee Ramokgopa

20 September 2023 1:23 PM

eThekwini officials set to meet with taxi operators over Oceans Mall access

20 September 2023 12:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA