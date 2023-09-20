JHB City Power disconnects Naturena as illegal connections cost R30M every year
Africa Melane speaks to Lance Joel, South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Chief of Operations.
JHB City Power says it loses R30 million annually from Naturena residents who have illegally connected to the grid.
In addition to this, the suburb allegedly owes City Power more than R200 million.
The entity conducted a disconnection drive, but the operation was cut short after a tense standoff between residents and law enforcement.
RELATED: City Power forced to abandon attempt to cut illegal connections due to threats
The operation was set to resume on Wednesday, but resident have slammed their ‘blanket approach.’
However, Joel says that this action is above board if people have not been paying.
We must recall that the City of Johannesburg is owed about R50 billion due to unpaid service.Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - SALGA
It is necessary to exercise credit control measures to enable the city to stay afloat.Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - SALGA
Despite this, he says that disconnection is a last resort and there is a process that must be followed before this can happen.
RELATED: Naturena residents slam City Power for blanket approach in disconnection drive
This includes sending an invoice, and further notices that disconnections will happen if payments are not made.
Joel adds that City Power has been engaging with Naturena for some time before this.
Listen to the interview above for more.
