



Woolies has done it again, providing their fans with 'a slice of happy'.

For just R39.99, you can have your sweet tooth cravings satisfied without having to invest in a whole cake (or feeling guilty about finishing it in one sitting).

The flavours include the rainbow, chocolate caramel and carrot cake.

Thank you @WOOLWORTHS_SA , I'll forever be grateful 🙏🏼 Cake Slices at last!!! pic.twitter.com/udEaFogaCE ' Charlotte (@Ms_Chanty_) September 19, 2023

After receiving a huge demand and making the dreams of cake-lovers come true, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user praised the retailer for working harder than the devil.

The devil might work hard, but @WOOLWORTHS_SA works harder 😂 ' Professor McGoneGirl (@southpaw94_) September 18, 2023

X user @Thipsy991 said: "Wow wonderful. Sometimes you just want a little slice of cake. Also cake for people who stay alone and stuff. I like it."

"Oh wow! So they listened. Another reason why @WOOLWORTHS_SA is my favourite store", said @leratokeele.

Another said: "Now I won’t feel guilty when I finish it in one sitting."

Would you pay R39.99 for a slice of cake?

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices