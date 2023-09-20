Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting news. This one is about the latter and includes an artist who was sued for his conceptual artwork.

Friedman explains that conceptual art is about making a statement about something that's not so much about the finished artwork but more about looking at it and seeing something differently.

Jens Haaning is an artist who delves into conceptualism to create his art.

One specific piece of work saw Haaning create bank notes behind glass to show the economic disparities of countries around the European Union.

One museum loved this concept so much that they asked Haaning to copy this piece - the artist was given $76,400 by the museum to create the replica with this cash.

BUT...

Upon delivering the art piece, Haaning gave the museum this blank canvas inspired by a new concept: "take the money and run."

The gallery sued Haaning for their money back.

Haaning's reason for doing this is "not theft" but encouragement for everyone in shi**y working conditions to take what they deserve.

In defence, the artist said...

The work is that I've taken their money, it's not theft. It is breach of contract. The breach of contract is part of the work. I encourage other people with working conditions as miserable as mine to do the same. If they're sitting in some shi**y job and are not getting paid and are being asked to use their money to go to work - then grab what you can and beat it. Jens Haaning - Artist

But, the court didn't agree.

Haaning lost his case and like most politicians in Mzansi, has to pay back the money.

Friedman says "in terms of conceptual art, this is everything you want it to be" while others say it brings into conversation questions around artistic creative freedom, commission, and legal contracts with artists.

