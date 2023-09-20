'Space cookies' land 90 Soshanguve pupils in hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Ninety pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve are receiving medical attention after eating muffins suspected to be laced with dagga.
It's understood the children between grades R to 7 bought the suspected space cookies from a street vendor on their way to school on Wednesday morning.
The health department said teachers noticed strange behaviour from the pupils.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teachers called an ambulance and the children were treated on the scene.
"The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is quite concerned about an incident where 90 pupils were rushed to medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps and some of them were vomiting."
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Space cookies' land 90 Soshanguve pupils in hospital
