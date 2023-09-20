Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them





Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "Power to the Middle: Why Managers Hold the Keys to the Future of Work".

"Power to the Middle" is written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey - Bill Schaninger, Bryan Hancock and Emily Field.

If you look at the history of how we got to middle managers in the first place, we have to look at the Industrial Revolution when you had a huge amount of staff, and leaders couldn't really deal with so many people. With industry at the time people were doing a lot of hand-eye coordination... The person who relayed information from executives to the staff were always the middle managers... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Still into the 1980s middle managers really made the difference because they produced good work. In the 1990s we saw the rise of technology, and the middle manager's communication role was co-opted. We hardly need middle managers to measure the productivity of people or to organise budgets... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The presumption now is that organisations are more team-based, they can be more flexible, there can be self-management... Middle managers were seen as the first place you go to get rid of people if you have to get rid of people. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Then the global financial crisis hit in 2008, millions of jobs were lost... and then there was the pandemic which made us realise that we do really need middle managers but not for what we thought we needed them for. We need middle managers not to do jobs that could have been done by machines but to make people do the best work they could possibly do... think of the debate around remote work and returning to the office. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

We've got to preserve the value that they hold for us in our organisations... No middle manager should be laden with a lot of administrative tasks just to justify their salary. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Their salaries are easily justified by their ability to enhance the quality of the employees that work under them. The challenge to all senior executives is just this: recognising the value that they can add, and then paying them to stay in place. There's absolutely no value in promoting them upwards into something they don't enjoy, rather leave them within the job they have and allow them to do really well in that position. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

If you're thinking of cutting your midlevel managers in the new world of work, think again.

"Middle manager." The term evokes a bygone industrial era in which managers functioned like cogs in a vast bureaucratic machine. In recent decades, midlevel managers became a favorite target for the chopping block—underappreciated, often considered a superfluous layer of the organisation.

Not only does this outdated perspective need to change, but the future demands it. In Power to the Middle, McKinsey thought leaders Bill Schaninger, Bryan Hancock, and Emily Field call for a profound reimagining of managers and their roles. They explain how middle managers are uniquely positioned close to the ground but with a crucial connection to company strategy, enabling them to guide their organizations through periods of rapid and complex change, as well as to help shape the new world of work.

The authors compellingly illustrate this deep shift in the workplace, showing how:

Managers are the key to winning the war for talent, which requires strong people skills to attract and retain the best talent.

Managers must shift from merely enforcing rules to challenging them, serving as critical stopgaps for rules that are ineffective or obsolete.

Crucially, good managers must not be promoted out of their jobs. Instead, their title and compensation should reflect their high value and allow them to advance within their roles.

With rich stories and cutting-edge research, Power to the Middle offers a new model for companies to radically alter the way they hire, train, and reward their midlevel managers—their most valuable asset.

