Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about bogus authorisation to have your car towed after an accident.
Most motorists are familiar with the feeding frenzy that can erupt at the scene of an accident to cash in on towing away damaged cars.
It's not a new trick - some tow truck operators ask upset drivers for the name of their insurance company and offer to call for authorisation to tow the car, but don't actually do so.
The 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' scam can result in hefty towing and storage fees.
Later they discover that the insurer was not contacted by the tow truck operator, did not authorise the tow - the operator is not on their 'panel' - and therefore the tow will not be covered. And worse, that form they signed - 'just to confirm the particulars and condition of their car' - actually committed them to paying exorbitant sums for towing and daily storage of their car.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Sometimes it’s not the insured person who gets taken for this kind of ride - it’s the other party involved in the accident, the one who doesn’t have any insurance.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisits this scenario after two consumers asked for her help after being involved in an accident - one insured, and one not.
Knowler's golden rule:
NEVER let a stranger at the scene - be it the other motorist or a tow truck operator - make a call and then hand you the phone to discuss towing your car from the scene.
You have no way of knowing who it is you're actually talking to.
Signing a towing form:
Before signing a form handed to you by a tow truck operator, read it very carefully before signing. (The sections relating to financial commitment are usually on the back.)
The form must disclose the towing fee, along with all the extras, PLUS exactly where your car will be towed. (The storage fee will escalate alarmingly if you take days to locate and collect your car.)
If you are insured:
Save the name and number of your insurer’s towing hotline on your cellphone, and call them yourself.
If you are not insured:
Save the SA Towing & Recovery Association 24-hour number on your cellphone and call them for details of a Satra member in your area.
The same goes for the United Towing Association of SA (Utasa).
Satra: 0861 072872
Utasa: 0861 188272.
Scroll up to listen to Knowler's detailed advice
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/angurt/angurt2001/angurt200100233/138606476-tow-truck-for-emergency-car-move-the-car-after-the-accident-is-loaded-on-a-tow-truck.jpg
More from Business
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.Read More
SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year
Is it time to say goodbye to TV licences?Read More
A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices
Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.Read More
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event
Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers.Read More
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed?
The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets.Read More
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.Read More
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut
The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town this week.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece
A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases.Read More
What you need to know about sectional titles
Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles.Read More
A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices
Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.Read More
What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak
As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa.Read More
Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool
It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches.Read More
What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish
A woman in California had all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated.Read More
[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE
Italy has a tradition of not mixing spaghetti with sauce. Did you know that?Read More
What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?
As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it.Read More
‘Digital necromancy’: People are bringing the dead 'back' with AI
Scientists believe bringing people back from the dead with AI is just an extension of our grieving practices.Read More
Chatbots for medical advice: Three ways to avoid misleading information
The first rule is: don't use it.Read More
More from Opinion
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.Read More
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for
We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'
For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More