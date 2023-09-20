Home arrow_forward Business fiber_manual_record Local Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady 20 September 2023 7:22 PM by Paula Luckhoff Tags: Food price inflation The Money Show Stats SA Bruce Whitfield CPI inflation rate interest rate Share This: Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. <p>Annual consumer inflation edged up slightly in August to 4.8%, from 4.7% in July.</p> <p>The uptick in the CPI number comes after four consecutive months of decline notes <a href="https://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=16629">Statistics SA</a>.</p> <p><strong>The number is also still at the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank's target range.</strong></p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/482380/inflation-drops-to-2-year-low-spelling-good-news-for-interest-rates">Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates</a></strong></p><p>Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to cool, which took some of the heat off the headline rate. </p> <p>However this was not enough to counteract a rise in fuel prices and increases in municipal tariffs, Stats SA said.</p><figure class="figure"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_limit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_700/qziujcg73bimet0ixv4l.jpg" itemprop="image" class="figure__img" data-id="221284" alt="cpi-august-2023jpg"> </figure><figure class="figure"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_limit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_700/i9yhei2robcz5wf9njdv.jpg" itemprop="image" class="figure__img" data-id="221285" alt="food-prices-cpi-august-2023jpg"> </figure><p>The latest inflation numbers come on the eve of a meeting of the Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). At the MPC's last meeting in July, it was decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.</p><p><strong>RELATED<a href="https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/479517/no-rate-increase-this-time-around-but-it-doesn-t-mean-hikes-are-over">: No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over</a></strong></p><div id='div-gpt-ad-8343936-3' align="center"> <script> (function() { if(window.innerWidth <= 649){ pg.atq.push(function() {window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8343936-3'); })}); } })(); </script> </div><p>Bruce Whitfield asks Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa if there are any red flags hidden in the detail of the CPI stats for August.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>Inflation has been coming down for three months now so the figure of 4.8% was within expectations... In July last year inflation peaked at 7.8% and because of that high base it has been coming down... If you look at the August figure, that is where we see the base is starting to moderate.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>Right now we expect inflation to continue edging up the reason as fuel prices are expected to increase... We also experienced an increase in electricity prices which will push administered prices higher. In addition there is a threat which is likely to emanate from the impact of La Niña weather patterns, which will keep food prices higher.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank</cite> </blockquote><p>What we can expect from the SARB when the interest rate decision is announced on Thursday?</p> <p>While inflation will obviously be reason for concern on the part of the MPC, there is good news Khosa says.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>Even though inflation ticked up and we expect it to continue edging up through the remainder of the year it will still likely remain below the 6% upper end of the budget range. The Reserve Bank is going to still talk tough on inflation but we don't expect them to increase interest rates.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>The 475 basis points we have accommodated so far is starting to have a significant impact on the economy, and the Governor acknowledged in the previous MPC meeting that credit conditions _are _tightening.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank</cite> </blockquote><p><strong>Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Khosa's analysis</strong></p> 