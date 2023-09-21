Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023
SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled Three officers died when they were swept off the Sas Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter. 21 September 2023
Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act' Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 21 September 2023
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA's bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. 20 September 2023
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023
AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy? With the increase of interest in the use of sex dolls since Covid-19, could the future of intimacy and sex lie with artificial int... 21 September 2023
'The music tastes better': How setbacks 'seasoned' Anthony Hamilton's artistry Anthony Hamilton sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss his upcoming shows over Heritage Day weekend, why South Africa is his '... 21 September 2023
[WATCH]: Best friend! Military dog pays TRIBUTE to its owner at a funeral Running to the coffin draped in an American flag, the dog bid farewell to its owner. 21 September 2023
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023
Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson Stormers Coach John Dobson weighs in on the Springboks' strategy for Saturday's crunch Pool B World Cup game against Ireland. 21 September 2023
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? 21 September 2023
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: 'this is why I play' 21 September 2023
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' 21 September 2023
San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August San Fransico has reached a record high in the number of drug related deaths in the city. 21 September 2023
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA 20 September 2023
Kenya's new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year's intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. 20 September 2023
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?

21 September 2023 5:47 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Audition
Cosafa

Here's how to apply.

John Perlman interviews Sue Destombes, Executive Director of Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa).

Ladies, do you think you have what it takes to be the next female voice of football? Well, this is for you.

Cosafa is on a quest to discover the next generation of female commentators who will be given the opportunity to showcase and strengthen their talents through a workshop hosted by the who's who of African commentators in Johannesburg.

Criteria includes:

  • A great voice
  • Knowledge of the sport
  • Passion

Interested? Send a two-minute video or audio clip of yourself commentating a game along with your CV to media@cosafa.com by Friday 29 September 2023.

mic, recording, commentator / Pexels: Seej Nguyen
mic, recording, commentator / Pexels: Seej Nguyen

RELATED: MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over

Our mandate as Cosafa is to help develop the game of football in the Southern African region, both on and off the field.

Sue Destombes, Executive Director – Council of Southern Africa Football Associations

We just feel it's important to have female voices that are heard.

Sue Destombes, Executive Director – Council of Southern Africa Football Associations

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Manie Libbok gets emotional, reacting to a viral video by a young fan. Photo: Instagram/Bokrugby

[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’

21 September 2023 1:39 PM

We’re not crying, you are.

On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'

21 September 2023 11:28 AM

When last have you heard this one?

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?

21 September 2023 11:04 AM

Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.

Leonardo DiCaprio. © polifoto/123rf.com

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car

21 September 2023 10:59 AM

With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.

On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'

21 September 2023 10:19 AM

'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault

21 September 2023 10:06 AM

Taylor Swift fans are in a league of their own!

Mam Buyi banks R119,900 on Deal or No Deal SA.

What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa

21 September 2023 9:11 AM

We are still on a high from her INCREDIBLE win on Deal or No Deal SA.

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge

20 September 2023 12:46 PM

Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj

20 September 2023 12:07 PM

Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.

Music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won the best global music performance award for their hit song Bayethe at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!

20 September 2023 11:09 AM

South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!

