UPDATE: NSRI completing rescue operation where 3 SA Navy personnel died
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute says it will communicate further information after completing its rescue operation in Kommetjie – where three South African Navy personnel died.
Rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving a call to respond on Wednesday afternoon.
This follows reports that eight navy officers were swept off a vessel – after a massive wave hit the submarine off the coast of Cape Town.
Six of them were initially rescued - just offshore near Slangkop Lighthouse.
Of those, two were transported to hospital, where one of them later died.
The Democratic Allian (DA) in the Western Cape has extended its condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the accident.
The party's Kobus Marais: "As we mourn the passing, let us also recommit ourselves to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who serve in our defence forces."
This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE: NSRI completing rescue operation where 3 SA Navy personnel died
Source : NSRI
More from Local
Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges
Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope.Read More
‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’
It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder.Read More
Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?
Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members.Read More
Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD
Yet another fire broke out in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD.Read More
More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast
Three members of the SA Navy tragically lost their lives in an incident off the Cape Town coast.Read More
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.Read More
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.Read More
'Space cookies' land 90 Soshanguve pupils in hospital
It's understood the pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School bought the suspected space cookies from a street vendor on their way to school on Wednesday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred?
Two photos of students at Lentegeur High School seemingly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral.Read More