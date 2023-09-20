UPDATE: NSRI completing rescue operation where 3 SA Navy personnel died





JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute says it will communicate further information after completing its rescue operation in Kommetjie – where three South African Navy personnel died.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving a call to respond on Wednesday afternoon.

This follows reports that eight navy officers were swept off a vessel – after a massive wave hit the submarine off the coast of Cape Town.

Six of them were initially rescued - just offshore near Slangkop Lighthouse.

Of those, two were transported to hospital, where one of them later died.

The Democratic Allian (DA) in the Western Cape has extended its condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the accident.

The party's Kobus Marais: "As we mourn the passing, let us also recommit ourselves to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who serve in our defence forces."

