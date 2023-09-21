Mandy Wiener: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope. 21 September 2023 11:42 AM
‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’ It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder. 21 September 2023 10:24 AM
Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members? Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members. 21 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Local
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets... 20 September 2023 9:45 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. 20 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing? It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after. 21 September 2023 11:50 AM
Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape Snake catcher, Shaun McCleod talks about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. 21 September 2023 11:12 AM
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023 10:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023 11:04 AM
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' When last have you heard this one? 21 September 2023 11:28 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio. 21 September 2023 10:59 AM
On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin' 'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts. 21 September 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Mandy Wiener: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

“This is not government’s country. It is South Africa’s country,” a rampaging BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said to rapturous applause at the SAICA Anti-Corruption conference at #Leaderex last week.

I had asked her about Business Leadership South Africa’s funding of former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s private investigation into widespread corruption at the power utility. The SIU had been before parliament and had chastised BLSA’s decision to financially back the probe.

Mavuso was vehement that if the private sector were to be asked again to do so, it would.

“Government is not going to allow the private sector to use it when it suits them. When we think we need to intervene as the private sector we are going to intervene. We don’t need their permission. This is not government’s country. It’s South Africa’s country. And if this thing falls apart, we are all going to lose,” she said.

“What the private sector in this country is never going to do in this country is give money to government because as soon as you give the money, it goes into a deep dark hole. If we want to help government, give them the resources to be able to do their job. Give them engineers to fix Eskom, and give them accountants to fix municipalities. Give them the skills that they require in order to do what they need to do.”

Mavuso’s sentiment was evidently shared by many in the private sector.

There have also been practical developments in the past few weeks by BLSA in publishing an anti-corruption working guide for the private sector. It is effectively a blueprint for corporate South Africa to adopt to fight corruption. BLSA funded the Gordon Institute of Business Science to produce the guide which looks at the findings and recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

This will ideally invigorate the private sector to fend off complex corruption such as that which took hold at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and EOH.

Crucially, the business sector, through an agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority and through the National Logistics Crisis Committee and the Joint Initiative to Fight Crime and Corruption (JICC), is looking to bolster the NPA’s capacity to deal with the ‘spaghetti’ cases of complex malfeasance. We have already seen the assistance of private law firms and consultancies on specific cases in the past.

Two years since Zondo’s recommendations and there is still enormous expectation placed on the NPA. The organisation has made considerable progress in recapacitating itself since the state capture era, but expectations remain as convictions continue to elude it.

Disappointingly, the NPA announced earlier this month that it had been forced to suspend the 2024 intake for its internship initiative, the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme, due to government budget constraints.

The programme entails in-service training which assists law graduates in gaining practical prosecutorial experience. The program runs for 12 months after which competent candidates are appointed to entry-level prosecutorial positions within the NPA.

According to its annual report, the NPA appointed 250 aspirant prosecutors at its training centres in January 2022 and 298 were permanently appointed at the end of last year. There were to be 344 recruits in the next intake.

Keeping in mind of course that the NPA was a key site of state capture and was eviscerated during the Zuma era, it is essential that prosecutors are lured back to the public sector.

In a statement in June this year, the NPA sought to give an assurance that had expanded its capacity and expertise to prosecute highly complex corruption and state capture cases. It has done so by turning to some of the country’s leading Senior Counsel.

“The NPA’s expanded approach builds on previous experience and practice. It starts with strategic case coordination and prioritisation of impactful cases and extends to enlisting the services of the country’s leading Senior Counsel and other local and international experts to support prosecutors and ID investigators in their work. This expanded use of seasoned advocates and other experts to support our specialist staff, which we have now applied in some key cases already enrolled, will ensure that the NPA is able to deal with all aspects of these complex cases, in a sustainable and coordinated manner, with the best available resources,” said the NPA.

Chairperson of B4SA steering committee Martin Kingston has said that the private sector assistance for the NPA, the ID and the Hawks must be transparent to ensure there is no perception of bias. That is crucial.

But what is also clear is that we can’t take a knife to the corruption gunfight.

Government, like business, must recognize that it too must prioritize funding and support of these institutions if it is going to get the results it expects of them. This means funding of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme should not be compromised. It is about changing the culture of South Africans and convincing young, eager lawyers to become prosecutors and grow and nurture their expertise.




21 September 2023 6:33 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority

More from Opinion

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rawpixel/123rf

Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert

19 September 2023 9:30 AM

Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The previous two Public Protectors, Thuli Madonsela (picture: Eyewitness News) and Busiswe Mkhwebane (Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News). (Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is currently the acting Public Protector). Who will succeed them?

MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for

14 September 2023 6:36 AM

We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ teksomolika/123rf.com

Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you

13 September 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans gather at OR Tambo, singing and dancing as they welcome the national rugby team home. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'

7 September 2023 7:05 AM

For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising

6 September 2023 8:25 PM

Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson

Sport

More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast

Local

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom not sitting with a 'money problem', has enough for diesel - Ramokgopa

21 September 2023 12:37 PM

Swellendam protest: Councillor Matthysen heartbroken about ‘disaster’ unfolding

21 September 2023 12:25 PM

Timbuktu suffocates under jihadist blockade, and artillery fire

21 September 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA