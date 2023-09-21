On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
The Fugees trio, Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean formed in the late '80s in South Orange, New Jersey.
The three were high school friends who started a band which took off - dreams do come true!
On this day, in 1996, the American hip-pop group released "Ready or Not" from their second studio album, The Score.
The song samples "Boadicea" (1987) by Irish singer Enya, and its chorus is based on "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide from Love)" by the Delfonics.
The group did not initially clear the sample use since according to Fugees member, Wyclef Jean, they were not aware of sampling clearance at the time.
However the song was conceptualised, it was met with positive reviews from music critics upon its release.
But the song was not released as a commercial single in the United States, making it ineligible to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.
Over in the United Kingdom, the song became the group's second chart-topping song on the UK Singles Chart, after "Killing Me Softly". And it went on to be one of the best-selling songs of 1996.
"Ready or Not" reached the top ten in fifteen countries.
Although the song was made in 1996, it still receives international acclaim. This year, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included "Ready or Not" on their list of 'Songs that Shaped Rock' while Rolling Stone ranked it as one of the 100 best East Coast hip hop songs of all time.
Give it a listen below.
This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
