More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast

According to a statement from the SA Navy, seven crew members of the submarine SAS MANTHATISI were swept out to sea by high waves off Kommetjie near Cape Town.

The NSRI confirmed that four of the seven were rescued but unfortunately, the remaining three did not survive.

One senior officer is reportedly in a critical condition.

At the time of the accident, they were conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) practice using an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter.

Wingrin says there will likely be questions about the planning of the exercise considering the conditions at sea.

There were swells of over three meters yesterday on the Atlantic Seaboard. Anyone who was driving in the past day or two would see how rough those conditions are. Dean Wingrin, Defence Analyst

Having said that, Wingrin says that the Navy needs to take every opportunity it can to get out to see, as a lack of funding has made this very challenging, and their sailors need to get experience on the water.

The fewer sea days you do, the less training you can do and the less experience the sailors can get. Dean Wingrin, Defence Analyst

He adds that there are numerous safety measures that are supposed to be deployed on these submarines, which should minimise the risk of tragedies like this one.

Lambinon says that there was excellent communication between the station commander and the SANDF, leading to a swift rescue operation.

Two NSRI rescue crafts were literally in the process of being launched while the alarm was still being raised. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

The swift response by everyone involved contributed to saving lives, despite the tragic loss of three lives. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - NSRI

