What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa
Things are heating up on Deal or No Deal South Africa!
We are still on a high from the latest contestant's INCREDIBLE win on the latest episode.
She declined every offer made by the banker, choosing to stand by her box.
In the end, her strategy paid off and she walked away with a whopping R119 900!
Something tells us she will finally be able to finish building her home.
Watch the moment below:
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
