Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD
Africa Melane speaks with Mongameli Mnyameni, Councillor for Ward 124 (Marshalltown).
A South African Revenue Service building caught alight on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) to respond to the fire at Frederick and Rissik Streets.
Mnyameni says he has no information on the cause of the fire.
The investigation is still underway.Mongameli Mnyameni, Councillor - Ward 124
RELATED: Brink claims city ‘under siege’ by syndicates setting fire to Jhb CBD buildings
The Johannesburg CBD has seen several inner-city fires recently, with one tragically claiming 77 lives on 31 August.
It is really disturbing, these fires that are happening in the City of Johannesburg.Mongameli Mnyameni, Councillor - Ward 124
While this most recent fire was on a building that was in use, many of the others have been in abandoned buildings that have been illegally occupied.
He says that the City is working on ways to manage and find better uses for these abandoned buildings to prevent further tragedies.
Listen to the interview for more.
