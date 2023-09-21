Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson





John Maytham speaks to John Dobson about his take on the Springboks' latest selection for Saturday's game against world number one Ireland.

On Wednesday (20 September), the Springboks announced their selection for their match against Ireland on Saturday (kickoff at 9pm).

The selection is controversial because it involves seven forwards and one back (Cobus Reinach) on the bench - innovative and a calculated risk, or crazy?

Stormers coach John Dobson agrees with the latter saying, "It's just crazy". He fails to understand why coach Jacques Nienaber is taking such an extreme risk when a Rugby World Cup is at stake.

I don't know if it's hubris. I just don't understand it to be honest. It's beyond risky unless this game is not critically important, I don't understand it at all, to be frank. John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Dobson says that, if the risk pays off, people will go, "WOW that was genius". But if it doesn't; there's a World Cup on the line. The coach and many rugby enthusiasts are asking: Is this risk worth it at this stage?

Dobson reminds concerned fans that Rassie and Nienaber (aka RasNaber) are data and detail-driven and may see things we don't.

On the flip side, Dobson also considers that the Boks' unorthodox strategy could be a fear tactic to throw their opponents off their game so they sit and ponder (like we are) about the logic behind this decision and how they can play against this rare selection.

Overall, Dobson struggles to find the upside of the Boks' pending play.

If Malcolm Marx had been there, then I'll tell you, yeah, we're rolling this. But right now, what is the upside of doing this? John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Looks like we're all hoping that the Springboks know what they're doing!

