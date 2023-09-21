Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault
As the Queen of Easter Eggs, it only made sense for Taylor Swift to send fans on a hunt in anticipation of her newest Taylor’s Version album.
The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album was announced last month while Swift was performing in Los Angeles, adding that Taylor’s Version would include previously unreleased songs.
The puzzles began on Tuesday (19 September) with a series of scrambled letters of Swift’s upcoming album name.
More puzzles were revealed as participants entered their answers into the search bar.
Soon after news of the puzzles broke, Google’s search function broke.
Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf' Google (@Google) September 19, 2023
By Wednesday, all 33 million puzzles were solved.
The vault track titles are Now that We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends, Say Don’t Go and Is It Over Now.
“Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all),” Swift said on social media.
1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on 27 October.
It’s a new soundtrack Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all… pic.twitter.com/s3QrxGpXhP' Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Taylor_Swift_Reputation_Tour1.jpg
More from Entertainment
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
When last have you heard this one?Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car
With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.Read More
On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'
'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.Read More
What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa
We are still on a high from her INCREDIBLE win on Deal or No Deal SA.Read More
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police.Read More
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj
Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!
South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!Read More
Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute
The concert has been postponed to 16 December.Read More