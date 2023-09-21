



As the Queen of Easter Eggs, it only made sense for Taylor Swift to send fans on a hunt in anticipation of her newest Taylor’s Version album.

The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album was announced last month while Swift was performing in Los Angeles, adding that Taylor’s Version would include previously unreleased songs.

The puzzles began on Tuesday (19 September) with a series of scrambled letters of Swift’s upcoming album name.

More puzzles were revealed as participants entered their answers into the search bar.

Soon after news of the puzzles broke, Google’s search function broke.

Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon 🩵 https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf ' Google (@Google) September 19, 2023

By Wednesday, all 33 million puzzles were solved.

The vault track titles are Now that We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends, Say Don’t Go and Is It Over Now.

“Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all),” Swift said on social media.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on 27 October.

It’s a new soundtrack 🩵 Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all… pic.twitter.com/s3QrxGpXhP ' Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault