On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope. 21 September 2023 11:42 AM
‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’ It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder. 21 September 2023 10:24 AM
Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members? Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members. 21 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Local
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets... 20 September 2023 9:45 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. 20 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing? It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after. 21 September 2023 11:50 AM
Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape Snake catcher, Shaun McCleod talks about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. 21 September 2023 11:12 AM
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023 10:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023 11:04 AM
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' When last have you heard this one? 21 September 2023 11:28 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio. 21 September 2023 10:59 AM
On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin' 'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts. 21 September 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'

21 September 2023 10:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.

While Like A Virgin was Madonna’s second studio album, it was first number one in the hearts of the UK.

On this day (21 September) in 1985, the album shot to number one, 10 months after its release.

It was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.

RELATED: Madonna says she's 'lucky to be alive' after hospitalization

To celebrate the album’s success, here are five facts about the record:

• The album was released on 12 November 1984.

• Madonna wrote six songs on the album, five of which featured Steve Bray as a co-writer.

• The album produced five singles – _Like A Virgin, Material Girl, Angel, Into the Groove, _and Dress You Up.

Like A Virgin became Madonna’s first number-one album on the Billboard 200, setting the record (at the time) as the first female artist in history to sell over five million copies in the US

• This year, the Library of Congress added the album to its National Recording Registry for preservation in the US for being a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" recording.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ breaks Madonna’s attendance record


This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'




21 September 2023 10:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'

21 September 2023 11:28 AM

When last have you heard this one?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?

21 September 2023 11:04 AM

Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leonardo DiCaprio. © polifoto/123rf.com

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car

21 September 2023 10:59 AM

With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault

21 September 2023 10:06 AM

Taylor Swift fans are in a league of their own!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mam Buyi banks R119,900 on Deal or No Deal SA.

What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa

21 September 2023 9:11 AM

We are still on a high from her INCREDIBLE win on Deal or No Deal SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge

20 September 2023 12:46 PM

Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj

20 September 2023 12:07 PM

Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won the best global music performance award for their hit song Bayethe at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!

20 September 2023 11:09 AM

South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burna Boy makes history as the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. Photo: Twitter/London Stadium

Burna Boy postpones Johannesburg concert at the 'Last Last' minute

20 September 2023 9:49 AM

The concert has been postponed to 16 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Yerpo

Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!

20 September 2023 9:14 AM

Take a trip down memory lane celebrating the author's best motivational quotes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson

Sport

More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast

Local

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom not sitting with a 'money problem', has enough for diesel - Ramokgopa

21 September 2023 12:37 PM

Swellendam protest: Councillor Matthysen heartbroken about ‘disaster’ unfolding

21 September 2023 12:25 PM

Timbuktu suffocates under jihadist blockade, and artillery fire

21 September 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA