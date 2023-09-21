On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'
While Like A Virgin was Madonna’s second studio album, it was first number one in the hearts of the UK.
On this day (21 September) in 1985, the album shot to number one, 10 months after its release.
It was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.
To celebrate the album’s success, here are five facts about the record:
• The album was released on 12 November 1984.
• Madonna wrote six songs on the album, five of which featured Steve Bray as a co-writer.
• The album produced five singles – _Like A Virgin, Material Girl, Angel, Into the Groove, _and Dress You Up.
• Like A Virgin became Madonna’s first number-one album on the Billboard 200, setting the record (at the time) as the first female artist in history to sell over five million copies in the US
• This year, the Library of Congress added the album to its National Recording Registry for preservation in the US for being a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" recording.
