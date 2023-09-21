Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales

21 September 2023 10:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Counterfeit products
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.

Are entrepreneurs allowed to copy the Springbok logo without the approval of the trademark owner which is SA Rugby? Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney Ron Wheeldon to find out.

A few days ago SA Rugby asked Springbok supporters to respect sponsors by not buying counterfeit rugby merchandise from unsolicited product sellers.

RELATED: CAN'T FIND A SPRINGBOKS JERSEY? NIKE SHUNS SMALL STORES, DRIVING UP PRICES

Kiewit says that it seems like anything you can put green and gold on is being made into some variation with a Bokkie on it to pay homage to the Springboks.

From aprons to key rings, people are getting creative by putting what looks like a Springbok logo on objects with phrases like "Bok Bef*k".

Wheeldon says, doing this on a personal level to express your Springbok love is okay but legal trademark issues come in when you sell these products to make a profit from them.

Wheeldon confirms that the Springbok logo is trademarked, so it can't just be used and sold.

If an item is identical or deceptively similar to the logo which SA Rugby owns, it would be an infringement on trademark rights. If you think even for a minute that it's the original thing or confused about its originality, then it's an infringement and I would encourage people not to support this kind of thing.

Ron Wheeldon, Attorney

Based on that, Wheeldon says, if you've bought a Springbok replica jersey - it would be an infringement.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WON’T DON GREEN AND GOLD AGAINST IRELAND, INSTEAD A 'NEW' THIRD KIT

Wheeldon also says that buying counterfeit products are a "major problem."

Counterfeiting is a major problem and a great funder of organised crime. You're not funding the team but funding organised crime.

Ron Wheeldon, Attorney

While Springbok jerseys are expensive, entrepreneurs might've thought creating similar products is a way to supply those in need of these products for a cheaper price - but it could be to their business's detriment.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales




21 September 2023 10:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Counterfeit products
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

