The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges

21 September 2023 11:42 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Alison Tilley, Coordinator, Judges Matters about why it's so hard to remove judges from office.

RELATED:Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident

It's more than 16 years since (now retired) Judge Nkola Motata crashed into a private residence in Hurlingham, Johannesburg while driving under the influence.

On the scene Motata, began hurling racists insults at the property owner, Richard Baird. Those remarks were recorded.

Motata was later found guilty of drunk driven and was fined R20 000.

Initially he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), however the SCA then found him guilty of gross misconduct and recommended he be impeached.

Throughout the hearings Motata never lost his job, but was instead placed on special leave and allowed to retain his judicial benefits.

This week, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services adopted a procedure for impeaching judges which will impact not only Motata, but another of his judicial comrades, suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Hlophe, was also found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Alison Tilley is coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign - a project of the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town.

She says, it is much more difficult to remove a judge from their position that it is to dismiss a layperson for misconduct.

The reason for that is that we need to protect the independence of judges and they need to know they can act without fear or favour without worrying about losing their positions.

Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters

Tilley explains how the impeachment process works:

The Justice Committee has to make sure that all the steps were followed [by the Judicial Services Commission], the Committee will then ask for written representations and any extenuating circumstances they should consider.

Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters

Then they'll deliberate and send a report to Parliament which will then consider that report and vote.

Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters

Tilley says, if the impeachment process finds against the judges, they stand to lose all of their judicial benefits which include a salary for life.

Click the podcast link about to listen to the full conversation from 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa'

RELATED:Richard Baird recounts the night Judge Motata smashed into his wall

21 September 2023 11:42 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Share this:
