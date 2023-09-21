Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Alison Tilley, Coordinator, Judges Matters about why it's so hard to remove judges from office.
RELATED:Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident
It's more than 16 years since (now retired) Judge Nkola Motata crashed into a private residence in Hurlingham, Johannesburg while driving under the influence.
On the scene Motata, began hurling racists insults at the property owner, Richard Baird. Those remarks were recorded.
Motata was later found guilty of drunk driven and was fined R20 000.
Initially he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), however the SCA then found him guilty of gross misconduct and recommended he be impeached.
Throughout the hearings Motata never lost his job, but was instead placed on special leave and allowed to retain his judicial benefits.
This week, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services adopted a procedure for impeaching judges which will impact not only Motata, but another of his judicial comrades, suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Hlophe, was also found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.
Alison Tilley is coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign - a project of the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town.
She says, it is much more difficult to remove a judge from their position that it is to dismiss a layperson for misconduct.
The reason for that is that we need to protect the independence of judges and they need to know they can act without fear or favour without worrying about losing their positions.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Tilley explains how the impeachment process works:
The Justice Committee has to make sure that all the steps were followed [by the Judicial Services Commission], the Committee will then ask for written representations and any extenuating circumstances they should consider.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Then they'll deliberate and send a report to Parliament which will then consider that report and vote.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Tilley says, if the impeachment process finds against the judges, they stand to lose all of their judicial benefits which include a salary for life.
Click the podcast link about to listen to the full conversation from 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa'
RELATED:Richard Baird recounts the night Judge Motata smashed into his wall
Weekdays 6 am - 9 am 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Stay updated on developing stories and hear from the newsmakers making headlines as well as ordinary listeners affected by the stories.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
More from Local
‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’
It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder.Read More
Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?
Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members.Read More
Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD
Yet another fire broke out in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD.Read More
More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast
Three members of the SA Navy tragically lost their lives in an incident off the Cape Town coast.Read More
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.Read More
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.Read More
UPDATE: NSRI completing rescue operation where 3 SA Navy personnel died
This follows reports that eight navy officers were swept off a vessel – after a massive wave hit the submarine off the coast of Cape Town.Read More
'Space cookies' land 90 Soshanguve pupils in hospital
It's understood the pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School bought the suspected space cookies from a street vendor on their way to school on Wednesday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred?
Two photos of students at Lentegeur High School seemingly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral.Read More