Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 2:53.)
While some leave home early to beat the London traffic, Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have other methods.
The Academy Award-winning actor has allegedly been using a Range Rover with diplomatic license plates to travel around the city in recent weeks, The Sun reports.
The vehicle with blacked-out windows reportedly belongs to a diplomat from the Ivory Coast.
Gilchrist says, while diplomatic cars must abide by UK traffic laws, police often don’t enforce those laws when it comes to embassy cars because their drivers are protected by diplomatic immunity.
A. Who can blame him? Traffic here can be a beach, and the delays can be titanic. B. What the hell? This is not a revolutionary road, but I guess its catch me if you can.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947 : Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car
