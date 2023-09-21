Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu, the director and founder of Cash N Sport, about how the SABC is waiting to hear if their bid to Multichoice will be accepted, allowing them to broadcast the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Listen to the conversation below.
This time the SABC seems to be ahead of things as they're waiting to hear if their bid to Multichoice to broadcast the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be accepted.
RELATED: CRICKET LOVERS! SABC SAYS ITS WORKING ON WORLD CUP BROADCAST DEAL
For the Rugby World Cup, the SABC announced that specific games will be broadcasted at the 11th hour after receiving financial help from local South African brands.
RELATED: SABC BUYS RIGHTS TO BROADCAST (SOME) RUGBY WORLD CUP GAMES JUST BEFORE KICK-OFF
Ndlovu says that "negotiations have been going on for a while" but the "SABC has an issue with regards to affordability."
According to Ndlovu, there are 2021 and 2022 reports showing that the SABC does not "have money for big ticket sport broadcasts but they still have the responsibility to serve the public interest."
Ndlovu says, Multichoice's pending status might result in the same situation as the Rugby World Cup "where there's some public pressure and intervention to get this one over the line."
RELATED: SAB, HOLLYWOODBETS AND PINEAPPLE BROUGHT THE RWC TO SABC SCREENS FOR R58 MILLION
Kiewit predicts that whenever there's a major sports event that requires broadcasting rights, there will be this "to and fro."
So, Kiewit says: Something has to give.
Kiewit asks, there has to be a point where the government has to intervene with some policy or is it just the case of the SABC not running their house properly?
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
