San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 05:20)
According to the New York Post, in the month of August 84 people died from drug overdoses in San Francisco.
66 of these deaths were related to the use of Fentanyl.
RELATED: People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
More than 560 people have died from drug overdoses in San Francisco in this year so far, with another 300 deaths expected.
Obviously they can make projections based on the types of hospitalisations and usage they are seeing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
It is an open-air drug market.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One of the things that is making the drug problem in the States so much worse is the use of the drug Xylazine or ‘tranq’.
RELATED: [WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
It causes these deep flesh wounds that sometimes go right down to the bone.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This is used to amplify the effects of other drugs such as fentanyl and heroine, and it causes the users to almost look like zombies.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August
More from World
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo
Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team.Read More
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Read More
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry'
US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage
We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time.Read More
NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist.Read More
Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales
Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate.Read More
British PM Rishi Sunak announces plan to ban XL bully breed by end of the year
The move comes after a father of two was mauled to death by two of the dogs while reportedly trying to protect his elderly mother.Read More
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?
Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.Read More
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work
FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.Read More