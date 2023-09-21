



With the arrival of Spring, snakes are starting to make their appearances in neighbourhoods around Cape Town.

Lester Kiewit speaks to snake catcher, Shaun McCleod about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. Listen below.

Spring usually means birds chirp more and flowers are in bloom.

AND it also means snakes start slithering out of winter's hibernation and into the open because they're cold and just looking for some warm patches to sun bathe in, says McCleod.

McCleod says that calls have increased over these past few weeks asking him to remove snakes in people's homes, safely.

The snake catcher says that the most common snakes people find are garden slug eaters and are harmless to humans.

BUT McCleod's also been called out to remove a Cape Cobra and Puff Adder chilling in residents backyards.

Typically, McCleod says should you encounter a snake around your home, stay calm because they're mostly harmless.

They're just doing what they've been created to do. They're a necessity for the ecosystem to keep the balance so we aren't infested with rats and mice. But they would avoid conflict with humans and get out of your way - if we just give them a chance to escape, they'll take it. Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher

McCleod also puts to bed a common snake myth saying that "no snake" will just attack you.

No snake will come out an attack you. If it does happen, it's in a movie. Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher

So, if you find a snake in your home, do not harm them and don't panic.

They can be removed safely by people like Shaun who you can contact on: 082 532 5033.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape