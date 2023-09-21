Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape
With the arrival of Spring, snakes are starting to make their appearances in neighbourhoods around Cape Town.
Lester Kiewit speaks to snake catcher, Shaun McCleod about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. Listen below.
Spring usually means birds chirp more and flowers are in bloom.
AND it also means snakes start slithering out of winter's hibernation and into the open because they're cold and just looking for some warm patches to sun bathe in, says McCleod.
McCleod says that calls have increased over these past few weeks asking him to remove snakes in people's homes, safely.
The snake catcher says that the most common snakes people find are garden slug eaters and are harmless to humans.
BUT McCleod's also been called out to remove a Cape Cobra and Puff Adder chilling in residents backyards.
Typically, McCleod says should you encounter a snake around your home, stay calm because they're mostly harmless.
They're just doing what they've been created to do. They're a necessity for the ecosystem to keep the balance so we aren't infested with rats and mice. But they would avoid conflict with humans and get out of your way - if we just give them a chance to escape, they'll take it.Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher
McCleod also puts to bed a common snake myth saying that "no snake" will just attack you.
No snake will come out an attack you. If it does happen, it's in a movie.Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher
So, if you find a snake in your home, do not harm them and don't panic.
They can be removed safely by people like Shaun who you can contact on: 082 532 5033.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/snake-cobra-animal-5416747/
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: Refreshing! Uncle Larry SPLASH himself to a water slide pool
Uncle Larry appears to have enjoyed his time on the slide.Read More
If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing?
It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after.Read More
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales
Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.Read More
Many South Africans are more afraid of retirement than DYING
A Debt Rescue revealed that 40% of South Africans find the prospect of retirement scarier than death.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.Read More
Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece
A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases.Read More
What you need to know about sectional titles
Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles.Read More