Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope. 21 September 2023 11:42 AM
‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’ It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder. 21 September 2023 10:24 AM
Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members? Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members. 21 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Local
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets... 20 September 2023 9:45 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. 20 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing? It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after. 21 September 2023 11:50 AM
Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape Snake catcher, Shaun McCleod talks about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. 21 September 2023 11:12 AM
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023 10:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023 11:04 AM
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' When last have you heard this one? 21 September 2023 11:28 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio. 21 September 2023 10:59 AM
On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin' 'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts. 21 September 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape

21 September 2023 11:12 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cape spring
Lester Kiewit
Cape snakes
Good morning Cape Town

Snake catcher, Shaun McCleod talks about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently.

With the arrival of Spring, snakes are starting to make their appearances in neighbourhoods around Cape Town.

Lester Kiewit speaks to snake catcher, Shaun McCleod about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently. Listen below.

Spring usually means birds chirp more and flowers are in bloom.

AND it also means snakes start slithering out of winter's hibernation and into the open because they're cold and just looking for some warm patches to sun bathe in, says McCleod.

McCleod says that calls have increased over these past few weeks asking him to remove snakes in people's homes, safely.

The snake catcher says that the most common snakes people find are garden slug eaters and are harmless to humans.

BUT McCleod's also been called out to remove a Cape Cobra and Puff Adder chilling in residents backyards.

Typically, McCleod says should you encounter a snake around your home, stay calm because they're mostly harmless.

They're just doing what they've been created to do. They're a necessity for the ecosystem to keep the balance so we aren't infested with rats and mice. But they would avoid conflict with humans and get out of your way - if we just give them a chance to escape, they'll take it.

Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher

McCleod also puts to bed a common snake myth saying that "no snake" will just attack you.

No snake will come out an attack you. If it does happen, it's in a movie.

Shaun McCleod, Snake Catcher

So, if you find a snake in your home, do not harm them and don't panic.

They can be removed safely by people like Shaun who you can contact on: 082 532 5033.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape




21 September 2023 11:12 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cape spring
Lester Kiewit
Cape snakes
Good morning Cape Town

More from Lifestyle

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Refreshing! Uncle Larry SPLASH himself to a water slide pool

21 September 2023 11:59 AM

Uncle Larry appears to have enjoyed his time on the slide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing?

21 September 2023 11:50 AM

It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales

21 September 2023 10:44 AM

Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piksel/123rf.com

Many South Africans are more afraid of retirement than DYING

21 September 2023 10:26 AM

A Debt Rescue revealed that 40% of South Africans find the prospect of retirement scarier than death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 September 2023

21 September 2023 6:14 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube screengrab from channel: News On 6/KOTV

Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece

20 September 2023 2:48 PM

A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

What you need to know about sectional titles

20 September 2023 2:40 PM

Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies selling individual cake slices / Woolworths website

A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices

20 September 2023 2:33 PM

Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson

Sport

More details emerge after 3 South African Navy members die off Cape Town coast

Local

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom not sitting with a 'money problem', has enough for diesel - Ramokgopa

21 September 2023 12:37 PM

Swellendam protest: Councillor Matthysen heartbroken about ‘disaster’ unfolding

21 September 2023 12:25 PM

Timbuktu suffocates under jihadist blockade, and artillery fire

21 September 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA