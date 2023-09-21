



Aubrey Masanga speaks to AI and digital specialist at 1064 Degrees, Mark Furman.

Don't be surprised by AI's expansion into intimacy because, one way or another, technology will touch every aspect of our lives.

While sex dolls gained momentum during the pandemic, they won’t be as popular as people think they will be, Furman says.

There is hype in it, a lot of research going around but I think it’s been hyped up a little. Mark Furman, AI and digital specialist – 1064 Degrees

He adds that these dolls are so life-like and the technology is learning at an incredible pace.

This combination provides an element of companionship, which most people, who utilise prostitution, often look for, studies have shown.

The dolls are made with silicone to mimic skin texture and can range in price from almost $4,000 each (about R75,500).

The cost incredibly limits the market, giving virtual worlds the upper hand as it is more accessible, Furman says.

The mixing of the physical (doll) and the AI world is not going to be as powerful as a solely AI world would be. This is why I think virtual reality will be far more economical, far more realistic and that’s where that market will maybe go. Mark Furman, AI and digital specialist – 1064 Degrees

Furman says, this kind of technology could however be beneficial for so many other good causes, instead of sex and intimacy.

This article first appeared on 947 : AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy?