[WATCH]: Best friend! Military dog pays TRIBUTE to its owner at a funeral
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
There is no doubt that dogs are men's best friends. After reading this story, you will shed a tear.
This video of a military service dog mourning its owner at a funeral is the saddest thing you can watch on the internet right now.
@tammiolibackup 🙏 #welcomehomesoldier #tammiolibackup #longervideos #thankyouforyourservice #tammioli ♬ nhạc nền - Chill Uot Lofi - Huyen Linh Graden
