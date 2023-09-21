[WATCH]: Refreshing! Uncle Larry SPLASH himself to a water slide pool
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Have you ever dreamed of doing that one adventure you have always wanted to do?
A funny video of a man sliding down a pool slide has gone viral. Check out more stories that went viral.
A hilarious slide was slid down by Uncle Larry, and the family couldn't stop laughing at how he finished it.
@615tiktokdada2 My uncle Larry came down the water slide 😂 #fypシ #615tiktokdada #tiktok #ship #foryou #Hahaha #funny #laugh #omg #tk #viralvideo #failvideo #swimming #vacation #uncle #tiktok_india #humour ♬ original sound - 615TIKTOKDADA2
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy?
With the increase of interest in the use of sex dolls since Covid-19, could the future of intimacy and sex lie with artificial intelligence (AI)?Read More
‘The music tastes better’: How setbacks ‘seasoned’ Anthony Hamilton's artistry
Anthony Hamilton sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss his upcoming shows over Heritage Day weekend, why South Africa is his ‘second home’, and how life experiences shaped his three-decade-long career.Read More
[WATCH]: Best friend! Military dog pays TRIBUTE to its owner at a funeral
Running to the coffin draped in an American flag, the dog bid farewell to its owner.Read More
If renewables are cheaper than ever, why is fossil fuel use growing?
It's only a matter of time before wind and solar fully replace all new energy demand first, replacing existing fossil fuels after.Read More
Don't panic! Spring sees an increase in ssslithering snakes around the Cape
Snake catcher, Shaun McCleod talks about the common snakes he’s been called out to take care of recently.Read More
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales
Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.Read More
Many South Africans are more afraid of retirement than DYING
A Debt Rescue revealed that 40% of South Africans find the prospect of retirement scarier than death.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More