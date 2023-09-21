



Clarence Ford speaks with Rob Kane, CCID chairperson and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund

The SCCR (A year in review) is published annually to reflect the economic climate in the city during the year.

The 2022 report showed some positive recovery for last year according to Kane.

RELATED: 'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices

We seem to have recovered pretty well from Covid. Rob Kane, CCID chairperson/CEO - Boxwood Property Fund

He says, there have been some significant upgrades in the city with 22 new developments.

He adds that there has been surprising growth within the residential sector.

RELATED: Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand

People are really wanting to live in the city. Rob Kane, CCID chairperson/CEO - Boxwood Property Fund

Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Kane says that a lot of hard work has come from both business and private space to create this positive development.

He adds that there is work being done by CCID and the City to keep improving the CBD.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town CBD sees positive growth in 2022 - CCID