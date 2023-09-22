Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener’s book of the week tells the story of Pagad 'in its totality'

22 September 2023 8:13 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
PAGAD
Book of the week

Mandy’s book of the week is 'Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit'.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Mark Shaw, author of Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit (skip to 35:55).

The book tells the story of the police response that finally put an end to the Pagad death squads.

Between 1996 and 2001, Pagad, which started as a protest against crime, turned into a murderous vigilante group wreaking destruction across the city.

Over those five years, there were more than 400 bombings and countless other hits on gang bosses and drug lords.

RELATED: Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'

Shaw says he decided to release this book now because the story has not been told in depth.

It really seemed to me about time that it should be told in its totality.

Mark Shaw, author - Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit

He spoke to a number of survivors of these attacks, many who in the past have been too scared to speak out.

He also spoke to some people who were involved with Pagad, which was a challenge.

Many of those involved themselves don’t know the whole story.

Mark Shaw, Author - Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mandy Wiener’s book of the week tells the story of Pagad 'in its totality'




