Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled Three officers died when they were swept off the Sas Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter. 21 September 2023 7:35 PM
Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act' Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 21 September 2023 6:56 PM
View all Local
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets... 20 September 2023 9:45 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
View all Politics
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy? With the increase of interest in the use of sex dolls since Covid-19, could the future of intimacy and sex lie with artificial int... 21 September 2023 12:35 PM
‘The music tastes better’: How setbacks ‘seasoned’ Anthony Hamilton's artistry Anthony Hamilton sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss his upcoming shows over Heritage Day weekend, why South Africa is his ‘... 21 September 2023 12:33 PM
[WATCH]: Best friend! Military dog pays TRIBUTE to its owner at a funeral Running to the coffin draped in an American flag, the dog bid farewell to its owner. 21 September 2023 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023 11:04 AM
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023 10:44 AM
Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson Stormers Coach John Dobson weighs in on the Springboks' strategy for Saturday's crunch Pool B World Cup game against Ireland. 21 September 2023 9:54 AM
View all Sport
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? Here's how to apply. 21 September 2023 5:47 PM
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’ We’re not crying, you are. 21 September 2023 1:39 PM
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' When last have you heard this one? 21 September 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August San Fransico has reached a record high in the number of drug related deaths in the city. 21 September 2023 12:13 PM
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023

21 September 2023 9:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fishing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Prince William
Fishermen
Fisheries
Fishers
sustainable development
Earthshot Prize

ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach.

Bruce Whitfield interviews social entrepreneur Dr Serge Raemaekers,co-founder and director of ABALOBI.

@ wihtgod/123rf.com
@ wihtgod/123rf.com

A South African non-profit organisation has been selected as one of 15 finalists in the prestigious 'The Earthshot Prize' for 2023.

The initiative was launched by Britain's Prince William in 2020 to search for, and scale, the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

ABALOBI fits the bill as it partners with organisations across the world to develop sustainable solutions for small-scale fisheries.

Consideration for such a prestigious environmental prize affirms for the small-scale fishers leading our programme that their efforts to protect their lifeblood – the ocean – are seen, are supported and are anything but small.

ABALOBI

The non-profit is among 15 leaders and innovators from across the world chosen for the efforts in their field to repair the earth.

ABALOBI is cited for helping small fishing communities use easy-to-scale technology to record their catch data and to ensure a fair and improved livelihood from sustainable fishing.

Bruce Whitfield gets some more background from Dr Serge Raemaekers, co-founder and director of ABALOBI.

We kicked off ABALOBI in earnest in 2018, but we've working for years at the University (of Cape Town) really fine-tuning this model and building trust and relationships with the fishing communities along the South African coastline.

Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI

Their website uses dashboards to monitor and reflect the impact of the programme, Dr Raemaekers says.

We work with various partners, with various universities... doing surveys around working with the data that comes to the ABALOBI system looking at the ecological changes or changes in fisher behaviour, looking at the economic changes because it is also about economic empowerment...

Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI

...and also looking at the social changes - what is going on in the food security status of the households that are part of the programme.

Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI

It is key to partner with the fishing communities and look at fisheries differently, Raemaekers says.

This includes ways of shifting the power dynamics in the market and ways of collecting data that gives a better sense of what is actually happening on the ground.

In my head I'd like to think that is why we got the attention of the Earthshot Prize - In the ABALOBI programme we've been able to work with fishers on shifting behaviour... More than 90% of their catch now comes from ecologically resilient resources.

Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI

At the same time the food security of the participating households as well as the broader coastal community has drastically improved as well, and fishers are earning a fair return for their catch.

Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI

This year's Earthshot Prize award ceremony takes place in Singapore on 7 November.

Click here to find out more about the work being done by ABALOBI.

Listen to the complete conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023




21 September 2023 9:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fishing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Prince William
Fishermen
Fisheries
Fishers
sustainable development
Earthshot Prize

More from Business

Billionaire businessman Johann Rupert. Picture: Wikipedia Commons

Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend

21 September 2023 8:29 PM

Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year'

21 September 2023 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement, 24 Sept 2023 - SA Reserve Bank on YouTube

Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'

21 September 2023 6:56 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass

20 September 2023 9:45 PM

The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady

20 September 2023 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year

20 September 2023 4:57 PM

Is it time to say goodbye to TV licences?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies selling individual cake slices / Woolworths website

A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices

20 September 2023 2:33 PM

Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event

20 September 2023 11:54 AM

Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled

21 September 2023 7:35 PM

Three officers died when they were swept off the Sas Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement, 24 Sept 2023 - SA Reserve Bank on YouTube

Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'

21 September 2023 6:56 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fahroni/123rf

[LISTEN] Is my 6-month warranty still valid if I overload my inverter?

21 September 2023 5:01 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A community centre used as temporary municipal offices and a vehicle from the fire department was torched earlier in Swellendam, Western Cape on 20 September 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Indigent benefit policy that triggered Swellendam protests is 'national policy'

21 September 2023 2:27 PM

The town of Swellendam has been facing serious protests this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Cape Town CBD sees positive growth in 2022 - CCID

21 September 2023 12:16 PM

The State of Cape Town Central City Report (SCCR) was recently published by the Central City Improvement District (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges

21 September 2023 11:42 AM

Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’

21 September 2023 10:24 AM

It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of an accident. Picture: ER24/Twitter

Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?

21 September 2023 10:10 AM

Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters at scene of the South African Revenue Service building fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg CBD, on 20 September 2023. Picture: City of Joburg EMS

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

21 September 2023 8:58 AM

Yet another fire broke out in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Picture: ©anonloysang/123rf.com

San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August

21 September 2023 12:13 PM

San Fransico has reached a record high in the number of drug related deaths in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Al Nassar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mohammadreza Abbasi (cropped)

Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo

20 September 2023 11:18 AM

Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X (twitter)

Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly

20 September 2023 11:05 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gerain0812/123rf.com

'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry'

20 September 2023 9:36 AM

US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage

19 September 2023 12:27 PM

We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial

19 September 2023 11:39 AM

An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Derek Bennett

Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales

19 September 2023 10:57 AM

Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A happy chappy pit bull. Picture: Pixabay.com

British PM Rishi Sunak announces plan to ban XL bully breed by end of the year

19 September 2023 10:26 AM

The move comes after a father of two was mauled to death by two of the dogs while reportedly trying to protect his elderly mother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ serezniy/123rf.com

Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?

14 September 2023 7:42 PM

Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work

14 September 2023 3:01 PM

FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

Local

[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’

Entertainment

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?

Entertainment Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Naval deaths - what went wrong? 22 eThekwini beaches 'safe'

21 September 2023 10:05 PM

Gungubele: Postbank board members' resignations won't affect running of entity

21 September 2023 9:23 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuzophenywa ngabashone kwi-submarine, kuboshwe inqwaba kuShanela

21 September 2023 9:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA