Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year'





FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Discovery Group has reported a "robust" performance for the year to end-June 2023.

Normalised operating profits were up 24% to R11 661 million, while normalised headline earnings increased 32% to R7 678 million.

Headline earnings rose 5% to R5 490 million.

The Group announced its first ordinary dividend since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020, declaring a final gross dividend of 110c per ordinary share.

RELATED: Double-digit profit growth for Discovery but it withholds dividend, again

For its South African operations, normalised operating profit increased by 22% to over R9 billion.

Group CEO Adrian Gore described the year under review as "tough, complex and volatile".

Bruce Whitfield asks Gore about the decision to resume dividends in what is still a very tough environment.

It's part of a path they predicted and doesn't seek to convey a specific message, the Discovery CEO says.

We stopped the dividend as part of the run into COVID as most companies did, and it was just a matter of time before we restarted it... It's our sense of how our Group is positioned, the risks that we face going forward, a sense of confidence about what we're investing... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

A group like ours must pay dividends... and we've been very mathematical with the level of what that should be.

Remember that two periods ago we were under a lot of criticism about not restarting the dividend and we were clear we would do that. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The performance this year has been really, really strong across all of our companies, cash generation's been strong... We're feeling good about where we can go... and just given how the company's performed this is the time we felt to restart the dividend. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Discovery Group CEO

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year'