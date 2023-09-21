[LISTEN] Is my 6-month warranty still valid if I overload my inverter?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled Three officers died when they were swept off the Sas Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter. 21 September 2023 7:35 PM
Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act' Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 21 September 2023 6:56 PM
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets... 20 September 2023 9:45 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy? With the increase of interest in the use of sex dolls since Covid-19, could the future of intimacy and sex lie with artificial int... 21 September 2023 12:35 PM
‘The music tastes better’: How setbacks ‘seasoned’ Anthony Hamilton's artistry Anthony Hamilton sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss his upcoming shows over Heritage Day weekend, why South Africa is his ‘... 21 September 2023 12:33 PM
[WATCH]: Best friend! Military dog pays TRIBUTE to its owner at a funeral Running to the coffin draped in an American flag, the dog bid farewell to its owner. 21 September 2023 12:07 PM
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup? Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights. 21 September 2023 11:04 AM
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in. 21 September 2023 10:44 AM
Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson Stormers Coach John Dobson weighs in on the Springboks' strategy for Saturday's crunch Pool B World Cup game against Ireland. 21 September 2023 9:54 AM
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? Here's how to apply. 21 September 2023 5:47 PM
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’ We’re not crying, you are. 21 September 2023 1:39 PM
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not' When last have you heard this one? 21 September 2023 11:28 AM
San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August San Fransico has reached a record high in the number of drug related deaths in the city. 21 September 2023 12:13 PM
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
[LISTEN] Is my 6-month warranty still valid if I overload my inverter?

21 September 2023 5:01 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
consumer ninja
inverters

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler weighs in.

Relebogile Mabotja interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist and Ajay Jekison, Technical Head at Power4Less.

Inverters have become South Africa's number one must-have item, but many consumers who've invested in them, being unfamiliar with the technology, are overloading them.

Do you know how many kilowatts your kettle or airfryer uses? Or your TV? Well, this consumer had to learn the hard way.

fahroni/123rf
fahroni/123rf

RELATED: Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

Mrs Pillay reached out to Knowler after her 5KW worth R54 000 inverter stopped working just two weeks after purchase.

According to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), if a product is used correctly, the customer is entitled to a six-month warranty, however, if it used incorrectly, the warranty is invalidated.

However, the Act states that the supplier needs to make the instructions are visible and easy enough for consumers to understand.

Pillay told Knowler that the instructions didn't state any limitations.

I think technical people sometimes find it hard to put things in lamens language.
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

After reaching out to Makro, where the inverter was purchased from, Knowler was informed that the packaging "clearly" stated 5kW / 5000W, adding that the label stated "Do not use the inverter beyond its rated load."

Jekison says that consumers need to be educated on using power correctly and the implications of not doing so.

He says that if the inverter is indicating that it's being overloaded, switch it off immediately, unplug, restart and use it correctly.

A decent inverter worth its value will have a warning light or a warning sound to let you know that you've loaded it.
Ajay Jekison, Technical Head – Power4Less

Ajay Jekison, Technical Head – Power4Less

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from Local

@ wihtgod/123rf.com

SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023

21 September 2023 9:21 PM

ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach.

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled

21 September 2023 7:35 PM

Three officers died when they were swept off the Sas Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter.

Screengrab of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement, 24 Sept 2023 - SA Reserve Bank on YouTube

Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'

21 September 2023 6:56 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

A community centre used as temporary municipal offices and a vehicle from the fire department was torched earlier in Swellendam, Western Cape on 20 September 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Indigent benefit policy that triggered Swellendam protests is 'national policy'

21 September 2023 2:27 PM

The town of Swellendam has been facing serious protests this week.

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Cape Town CBD sees positive growth in 2022 - CCID

21 September 2023 12:16 PM

The State of Cape Town Central City Report (SCCR) was recently published by the Central City Improvement District (CCID).

Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges

21 September 2023 11:42 AM

Parliament is set to consider the impeachment of two judges this week - Judge Nkola Motata and Judge John Hlope.

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

‘VAT increase will have the poor subsidising the rest of South Africa’

21 September 2023 10:24 AM

It is not secret that times are tough financially in South Africa, and a VAT increase could hit us even harder.

A stock image of an accident. Picture: ER24/Twitter

Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?

21 September 2023 10:10 AM

Discovery Health argues that the amendments contained within the draft bill are discriminatory against it's members.

Firefighters at scene of the South African Revenue Service building fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg CBD, on 20 September 2023. Picture: City of Joburg EMS

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD

21 September 2023 8:58 AM

Yet another fire broke out in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD.

Investigation underway on cause of SARS building fire in Marshalltown in JHB CBD
Local

Local

[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: 'this is why I play'
Entertainment

Entertainment

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Entertainment Sport

Entertainment Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Naval deaths - what went wrong? 22 eThekwini beaches 'safe'
21 September 2023 10:05 PM

21 September 2023 10:05 PM

Gungubele: Postbank board members' resignations won't affect running of entity
21 September 2023 9:23 PM

21 September 2023 9:23 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuzophenywa ngabashone kwi-submarine, kuboshwe inqwaba kuShanela
21 September 2023 9:12 PM

21 September 2023 9:12 PM

