



John Maytham interviews Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, Consultant Pulmonologist at the University of Cape Town.

High school can be quite a stressful time in ones life – adjusting to life after the pandemic, puberty, planning for your future, never-ending exams, and navigating friendship groups just to name a few.

According to a study conducted by UCT's Lung Institute, South African high school pupils from high-income schools are increasingly turning to vaping as a coping mechanism against stress.

The study showed that Grade 12 pupils vape the most at 26.5%, followed by Grade 11 learners (17.4%), Grade 10s (13%), Grade 9s (10.8%), and lastly, Grade 8s vaping the least.

Unfortunately, some parents have allegedly been giving vaping devices to their children as they believe it’s far less harmful than drugs.

While the numbers are alarming, Zyl-Smit says that it's important to focus on and address what's making them turn to vaping.

He suggests that the youth of today lack a certain degree of resilience as well as the ability, skills, and training to cope and manage stress.

These are not necessarily your really struggling students; these are your first team water polo, rugby-playing types. Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, Consultant Pulmonologist – University of Cape Town

I think we underestimate the degree of pressure currently on high school learners. Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, Consultant Pulmonologist – University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Survey finds SA's rich high school students are vaping to manage stress