SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled
CAPE TOWN - The South African Navy said the submarine which ended up in distress off the coast of Kommetjie had been on its way to Table Bay Harbour to take part in the SA Navy Festival this weekend.
Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde told the media at the Simon's Town Naval Base on Thursday that the festival had now been cancelled.
Three officers died when they were swept off the SAS Manthatisi by high waves during an exercise involving a helicopter.
READ: SANDF releases names of officers who died in Kommetjie submarine disaster
Four others were safely rescued and are still recovering from injuries.
Admiral Nkomonde told Eyewitness News that the weather conditions were definitely considered before doing the drill.
"In every evolution that we partake or undertake at sea, the captain of the vessel must ascertain that the conditions are correct and conducive for any exercise to be conducted, so to answer the question, yes they were considered."
He said an inquiry into the incident will happen once the four surviving officers have recovered.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled
Source : Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News
