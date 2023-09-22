Grindr kidnapping: 7 men arrested linked to 86 more cases involving queer people
JOHANNESBURG - The seven men arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Johannesburg are being linked to 86 other cases involving people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex+ community.
Police arrested the syndicate in Denver on Wednesday, in connection with the abduction of an 18-year-old University of the Witwatersrand student.
It's understood the victim was lured using the Grindr dating app.
The student was reported missing by his roommate on Tuesday, prompting the police to launch an investigation.
READ: Gauteng police investigating syndicate suspected of targeting LGBTIQ+ community
The police's Brenda Muridili said officers arrested a man at an ATM on the M2 as he was allegedly trying to withdraw a R30,000 ransom.
“The police held an observation and then placed the suspect under arrest as soon as he arrived. He then led the team to Denver men's hostel where the victim, aged 18, was found bound and unconscious."
All seven suspects will be charged with kidnapping and extortion.
This article first appeared on EWN
