France's 96-0 win against Namibia leaves Dupont with a fractured jaw





Host nation France maintained their unbeaten start at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 96-0 win against Namibia at Stade de Marseille on Thursday, 21 September.

Les Bleus scored 14 tries in total, including a hat-trick for Damian Penaud, who moved third in France’s all-time try-scorers list with his 33rd test touchdown, trailing only Serge Blanco (38) and Vincent Clerc (34).

Centre Jonathan Danty and flanker Charles Ollivon scored two tries apiece, while Thomas Ramos kicked 12 conversions for a personal tally of 24 points.

Despite France's win, there was an injury sustained by captain and scrum-half, Antoine Dupont who was forced to leave the field early in the second half following a head clash with Namibia captain, Johan Deysel, who was shown a red card for the collision.

France's head coach, Fabien Galthié confirmed that "there's a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw, he's gone for tests."

On Namibia's loss, the team's head coach, Allister Coetzee says that their aim is still to win at the World Cup.

It was a tough day at the office. I could see the first 20 minutes, they were flustered, they did things out of character, not sticking to the plan and it's just the pressure. We have to regroup. Our objective is still alive - to win a game at the World Cup. Allister Coetzee, Head Coach - Rugby

While Namibia's vice-captain, Louis van der Westhuizen attributes their loss to France's muscle and class.

It's obviously a disappointing result for us and the red card didn't work in our favour. We got outmuscled and outclassed by a quality French side. Allister Coetzee, Head Coach - Rugby

Next up, the Springboks take on Ireland on Saturday, 23 September at 9pm.

