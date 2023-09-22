Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!





Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli was born 22 September 1958 and turns 65 years old today!

The tenor is famed for his unique blend of opera and pop music and was born visually impaired, with congenital glaucoma, and at the age of 12.

Bocelli became completely blind, following a brain hemorrhage resulting from a football accident but that didn't stop him from becoming an award-winning artist.

Here's some of Bocelli's best work to celebrate this legend's birthday.

Time to say goodbye

Perfect symphony with Ed Sheeran

Fall on me

Por Ti Volaré

Canto della terra

E più ti penso and Ariana Grande

So, what does 65 look like? For Bocelli, it's performing, travelling, living it up with the love of his life, authoring a book... and mounting horses.

