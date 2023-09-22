Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli was born 22 September 1958 and turns 65 years old today!
The tenor is famed for his unique blend of opera and pop music and was born visually impaired, with congenital glaucoma, and at the age of 12.
Bocelli became completely blind, following a brain hemorrhage resulting from a football accident but that didn't stop him from becoming an award-winning artist.
Here's some of Bocelli's best work to celebrate this legend's birthday.
Time to say goodbye
Perfect symphony with Ed Sheeran
Fall on me
Por Ti Volaré
Canto della terra
E più ti penso and Ariana Grande
So, what does 65 look like? For Bocelli, it's performing, travelling, living it up with the love of his life, authoring a book... and mounting horses.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andrea_Bocelli_20190511_017-2.jpg
More from Entertainment
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
When last have you heard this one?Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car
With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.Read More
On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'
'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.Read More
Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault
Taylor Swift fans are in a league of their own!Read More
What a win! Contestant banks R119 900 on Deal or No Deal South Africa
We are still on a high from her INCREDIBLE win on Deal or No Deal SA.Read More
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police.Read More