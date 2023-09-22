SA vs Ireland: 'Sprinboks going to try defeat them with blood-force trauma'





Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 Editor Jan de Koning ahead of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup games.

The Rugby World Cup is in full swing in France; fans can look forward to several exciting fixtures this weekend.

World Champion South Africa takes on Ireland (the number-one ranked team) on Saturday in front of 80 000 spectators.

Some pundits dub this the ‘final’ before the final, and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s 7–1 bench split is the talk of the town.

De Koning believes this game will be the pool decider.

I think we are going to try and defeat them with blood-force trauma tomorrow, to really bully them... Whereas Ireland will probably try and use their backline a bit more than we do. Jan de Koning, editor – Rugby 365

This is the same starting XV that defeated the Scots, baring Bongi Mbonambi at hooker as he replaces Malcolm Marx who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Lock Eben Etzebeth returns after struggling with a shoulder problem.

The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.

