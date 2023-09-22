Muizenberg's colourful beach huts upgrade costs R5.9 million
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, about the progress made in refurbishing the iconic and colourful Muizenberg beach huts, which are expected to be completed by December 2023.
Listen below.
Ross explains that there's been many upgrade phases in making sure that Muizenberg beach remains iconic.
Phase one was completed in June 2022 with updates to Surfers Corner.
Now phase two commences which will see upgrades to the colourful beach huts that's become quintessential to a beach day in Cape Town for locals and tourists.
Ross says that it's costing R5.9 million to refurbish 26 beach huts which are funded by rate payers and will be completed by December this year.
These huts are one of the things that draws people to the City of Cape Town. It's iconic and part of our heritage. It's a lot of money but there's a lot of work going into it to ensure that the beach huts are reinstated to what it was before.Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town
Ross mentions that some of the work being done includes upgrades to the ground floor, timber barriers, side walls, staircases, seating benches, doors, steel-bolted connections and wood treatment.
Ross confirms that everybody will be able to share these beach huts (without hogging them) once the upgrades are complete.
Ross mentions that some hut doors will remain off "for security measures" because the City needs to "make sure it stays clean and free from vandalism."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Muizenberg's colourful beach huts upgrade costs R5.9 million
Source : Pixabay.com.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
Watch the sweetest video on the internet right now!Read More
Zimbabwean names are still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism
In African cultures, the names given to children play an important role because they are often laden with meanings.Read More
Breast cancer: new study reveals risk of disease if you have genetic mutation
Study shows just how important it is to take family history into account when deciding whether or not to have preventative surgery.Read More
Survey finds SA's rich high school students are vaping to manage stress
'We underestimate the degree of pressure currently on high school learners', says Consultant Pulmonologist at UCT.Read More
Kids under 12 should not be braaing as it poses fire safety risks, says expert
Zaitoon Rabaney, Executive Director of ChildSafe at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital speaks about kids and braaing.Read More
Smell of your hands and body odour gives clues about your identity and health
All from the touch of a hand. Here's how the scent emitted from your hands could offer clues about who you are.Read More
Mandy Wiener’s book of the week tells the story of Pagad 'in its totality'
Mandy’s book of the week is 'Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit'.Read More
AI sex dolls: All hype or the future of intimacy?
With the increase of interest in the use of sex dolls since Covid-19, could the future of intimacy and sex lie with artificial intelligence (AI)?Read More
‘The music tastes better’: How setbacks ‘seasoned’ Anthony Hamilton's artistry
Anthony Hamilton sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss his upcoming shows over Heritage Day weekend, why South Africa is his ‘second home’, and how life experiences shaped his three-decade-long career.Read More