



Lester Kiewit speaks with Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director of the African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of the Western Cape

With the dawn of a democratic South Africa, came the introduction of new holidays to represent the people of our country.

One of these days is Heritage Day in September.

However, with such a diverse population in South Africa, it is not immediately clear what celebrating our heritage looks like.

RELATED: Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

When there are calls to come dressed up in traditional or cultural attire, not everybody knows what that would be as they might have a connection to cultures, or to none.

Rassool says that in South Africa many of us think heritage is a synonym for culture and think of culture in an old South African way.

He says that heritage is something very different to that.

I would like for us to think of heritage as a practice, as a knowledge system, and as a system of governmentality. Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies, University of the Western Cape

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

The way we choose to celebrate Heritage Day can be something deeply personal, but whatever Heritage means to you, this day is a perfect time to celebrate whatever you love about being South African.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sunday marks Heritage Day, but what exactly does that mean?