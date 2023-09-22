Sunday marks Heritage Day, but what exactly does that mean?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director of the African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of the Western Cape
With the dawn of a democratic South Africa, came the introduction of new holidays to represent the people of our country.
One of these days is Heritage Day in September.
However, with such a diverse population in South Africa, it is not immediately clear what celebrating our heritage looks like.
RELATED: Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
When there are calls to come dressed up in traditional or cultural attire, not everybody knows what that would be as they might have a connection to cultures, or to none.
Rassool says that in South Africa many of us think heritage is a synonym for culture and think of culture in an old South African way.
He says that heritage is something very different to that.
I would like for us to think of heritage as a practice, as a knowledge system, and as a system of governmentality.Prof Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies, University of the Western Cape
The way we choose to celebrate Heritage Day can be something deeply personal, but whatever Heritage means to you, this day is a perfect time to celebrate whatever you love about being South African.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sunday marks Heritage Day, but what exactly does that mean?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alekstaurus/alekstaurus1811/alekstaurus181100234/111459693-south-africa-flag-textile-cloth-waving.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More
Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship
Cape Town firefighters set off to save a burning cargo ship out at sea.Read More
How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold
More information about the deaths of three navy mariners off the Kommetjie coast near Cape Town is starting to come to light.Read More
Grindr kidnapping: 7 men arrested linked to 86 more cases involving queer people
The men were arrested in connection with the abduction of an 18-year-old student in Johannesburg. It's understood the victim was lured using the Grindr dating app.Read More
Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy
On Wednesday afternoon, three mariners died off the coast of Kommetjie, while four others were safely rescued during a vertical transfer evolution drill.Read More
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023
ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach.Read More